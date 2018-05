YORK CO., Va. – A deputy’s patrol car was hit by a drunk driver early Friday morning, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were working a crash on Route 17 in front of York High School. The patrol car was blocking one lane so authorities could safely work the crash when a drunk driver came through the area and sideswiped the patrol car.

The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no one was injured.