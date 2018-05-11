The “Voice” that’s come back to the Hampton Roads Area on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Virginia Beach native Brandon Showell (@brandonshowellmusic) from “The Voice” Season 13, will be performing and speaking at the East Coast Music Conference. He preforms his original song "When the Music's Gone" and talks about his experiences.