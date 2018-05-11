Suffolk Public Schools launches mobile app to connect with student, parents

SUFFOLK, Va. – In an effort to communicate better with parents and studetns, Suffolk Public Schools announced that it has launched a mobile app.

“Connecting with families where they are is important. Today’s parents prefer mobile technology, and for that reason, we expect this new mobile app to strengthen communication between families and schools,” said Bethanne Bradshaw, a public relations official Suffolk Public Schools.

The app will pull information from the new websites that the school district and its schools launched back in April, displaying it on the mobile app, which can be accessed from your tablet and smartphone.

The app will also give you a variety of choices in communication to fit the preference of those using it. These features include push notifications, calendar coordination and a few other app displays.

“Research shows students do better in school when their families are involved. We hope this new communication tool will encourage more parents to participate in school activities, to share ideas with decision-makers, and to reach out more easily if their child needs help,” added Bradshaw.

The app can be used on both Android and Apple’s IOS systems. The app can be accessed here.

Below is a look at in-depth features that both the map and website have:

Mobile app features

Convenience on the Go … One-stop spot to receive emergency notifications,

calendar events, school menus, and links to Home Access Center, School Bus

Tracker, Volunteer Connect, and more.

Personalized Communication … You select which school(s) you want to access.

Connect to one or more news feeds or calendars all in one place.

Quick Access … Visit the “Schools” section for quick access to your school’s phone

number, website information, and location map. Click to call or visit the website

right from the app.

Up-to-Date Information … Check out the latest district-wide and school news all

in one place. Stay in the loop with what’s happening in Suffolk Public Schools and

at your child’s school.

Push Notifications … Select “yes” when you download the app to receive the latest push notifications from the

division and your school. Learn quickly about cancelled events, schedule changes, and other reminders.

Calendar Coordination … Add events to your personal calendar directly from the “Events” section on the app.

Website updates and features:

• Replaces outdated web technology with current functions expected by web

visitors

• Delivers news and information in a more concise, consistent fashion

• Provides easier-to-read format including “quick links” to the most popular content

• Allows web content to be responsive so easily navigated on any mobile device, such as a tablet or cell phone

• Meets federal ADA compliance making information accessible to individuals with disabilities

• Provides alternate language options for families with English Language Learners

• Offers a robust Search tool to locate keyword content

• Delivers emergency messages to all school websites simultaneously

• Offers freshly picked SPS videos to all school sites at the same time and places them as part of front-page news

• Adds links to division and school social media accounts, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

• Connects to automated notification system to send announcements by phone, email, text, and now by mobile

app