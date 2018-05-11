Portsmouth detectives arrest two 18-year-old for threatening victim, victim’s family member

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department arrested two 18-year-olds Friday for threatening a robbery victim and the victim’s family member.

On Thursday, authorities were advised that two people made threatening statements to a robbery victim and one of his family members for testifying against a robbery suspect two days earlier.

Jonicia L. Harris and Bruce L. Williams, Jr., both of Portsmouth, were each charged with two counts of felony obstruction of justice.

Both Harris and Williams are currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.