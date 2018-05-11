Norfolk man charged in Ocean View man’s homicide sentenced to 20 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man charged in last year’s murder of an Ocean View man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Kevin Hill was sentenced to 30 years with 13 years suspended for second-degree murder and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He will serve a total of 20 years in prison with 30 years good behavior, indeterminate supervision and no contact with the victim’s family.

Hill is one of five people charged in the homicide of Pedro Cain. He pleaded guilty to murder and gun charges in March of this year.

On May 23, 2017, crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of 1st Street and found 24-year-old Cain suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and died a short time later.

