NORFOLK, Va. – May 11 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day!

Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mother’s Day in the United States. President Ronald Reagan started the tradition in 1984. The day is also part of National Military Appreciation Month, which is celebrated every May.

The day recognizes the important contributions, support and sacrifices of military spouses.

It’s #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay and we want to thank the men and women who support our #servicemembers every day. Tweet us and show your 💗 for your #milspouse! #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/FMbPpZHPGr — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 11, 2018