Local teacher becomes first transgender to run for Va. Beach City Council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Why would Allison White run for Virginia Beach City Council?

It could be because she grew up in Great Neck, went to Cox High School and lives in Red Mill. She also has roots that run deep through Hampton Roads because of family, friends and time spent as a teacher in the area.

And while she knows the area well, White is a transgender(male to female), and feels she is ready to start advocating for values and policies that are important to her and Virginia Beach citizens as a whole. She will also be the first transgender candidate to run for Virginia Beach City Council.

The current King’s Fork High School teacher has taught at the school for 14 years, and only recently came out to teachers, administration, plus students and parents in August of last year.

White not only is a veteran teacher in the community, but also has three degrees. She earned her undergrad from James Madison University in political science, a master’s degree in education from Old Dominion University and a law degree from the University of Akron.

White was also a two time state champion in tennis at Cox High School and received an athletic scholarship for tennis at JMU.