× First Warning Forecast: Tracking record warmth for Saturday

Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s.

High pressure off the coast will help our temperatures to really warm up for the weekend. We will be pushing record highs on Saturday. Our record high is 92 degrees, set back 137 years ago. We are forecasting a high of 92, so we could easily tie that record. We’ll see! Skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with just a slight 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Another hot one on tap for Mother’s Day. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will be south of the region on Sunday, so an afternoon shower or storm is not out of the question. We will continue to keep a close eye on this. Lows will be very mild in the mid 60s.

We will be entering a very summer-like pattern next week. That means warm temperatures and the chance for storms pretty much everyday. Keep that umbrella handy! Temperatures will be in the low 80s with a chance of afternoon storms. Not looking too bad on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Better chance to see some showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.