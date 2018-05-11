× First Warning Forecast: Summer Temps This Weekend

We are already in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. There is a 0% chance of rain for the afternoon and this evening staying mostly sunny. Some clouds will build in overnight leaving us partly cloudy and temperatures will only drop to the 60s.

Our hottest temperatures so far this year will move in for the weekend. Highs will climb to the low 90s on Saturday, about 15 degrees above normal. We are only tracking a 10% chance of rain for the day so we will be mainly dry.

Temperatures will slip back into the mid 80s for Mother’s Day. We will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers/storms Sunday night. Most of the day will be dry but rain chances will go up around sunset.

Get ready for a summer-like week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s with a chance of showers/storms almost every day next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 11th

1951 F1 Tornado King and Queen Co

1981 F2 Tornado: Middlesex Co

1995 F1 Tornado Bertie Co

