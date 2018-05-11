Can you pass the teen texting test?

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is taking action for parents with some insight into what your teens may be texting about right in front of you. But, because they’re using slang, you may have no idea.
Here are some examples:
- AMOSC - Add me on SnapChat
- Code 99 - Parents are gone
- Sugarpic - A nude or explicit picture
- LMIRL - Let's meet in real life
- Zerg - To bully or gang up on
McAfee, the internet security firm, compiled a complete list of updated teen text slang for 2018, which includes code words for everything from harmless everyday talk to riskier topics like sex and drugs.