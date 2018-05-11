Brother of Florida school shooter petitions court for move to Virginia

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Zachary Cruz, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz, is seeking permission to move to Virginia after being kicked out of his Florida home.

Cruz is serving six months of probation after being arrested for trespassing on the campus of Stoneman Douglas on March 19.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Zachary Cruz, 18, was offered a free home for one year and employment as a maintenance mechanic in Staunton. The offers were made by Nexus Services, a civil rights organization based in Virginia that is representing Cruz in a federal lawsuit.

He will also attend an online academy to obtain his high school diploma.

A hearing will be held Friday morning to consider Cruz’s request to move.