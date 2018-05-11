3-year-old Suffolk boy accidentally drowns in backyard pool

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 3-year-old boy accidentally drowned Thursday in his family’s backyard pool.

Suffolk Police say they responded to the home in the 2400 block of Box Elder Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 3-year-old had wandered out of the home without family members being aware. He was found in the backyard swimming pool.

Family members started CPR on the boy until Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel arrived. They continued emergency medical procedures while he was transported to Sentara Obici Hospital. It was there that the boy was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.