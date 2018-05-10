Williamsburg Head Start program to receive over $1 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An announcement today in Washington, D.C. by Virginia’s Senators made light of $1,558,265 that will go towards Williamsburg’s Child Development Resources Inc.

The grant money announced by Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine is part of $9,442,626 million in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Head Start programs throughout Virginia.

“We are thrilled to announce funding through Head Start to ensure young children in Virginia have the resources they need,” the Senators said. “We strongly believe in efforts to support early childhood development that can promote kids’ readiness for school and beyond.”

Williamsburg’s Child Development Resources Inc. was one of four localities to receive funding for the Head Start program.

The Department of Health and Human Services runs the Head Start program.

According the program’s website, “Head Start promotes the school readiness of young children from low-income families through agencies in their local community. Head Start and Early Head Start programs support the comprehensive development of children from birth to age 5, in centers, child care partner locations, and in their own homes. Head Start services include early learning, health, and family well-being.”

The following localities and organizations will receive funding: