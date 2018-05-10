Waterside announces SkyStar operation schedule as Ferris wheel arrives in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - SkyStar is finally here!

The $7 million, 12-story Ferris wheel arrived at the Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk, where it will stay for the summer, Thursday afternoon.

A Waterside spokesperson said each ride is approximately 12 minutes - long enough for the wheel to do four complete rotations. It has 36 enclosed, air-conditioned gondolas that hold up to six people (don't worry, you don't have to ride with strangers if you don't want to) and are big enough to stand inside. The gondolas can even accommodate guests who need wheelchairs!

Tickets for SkyStar are $14 for adults and $12 for children. Future discounts for military, student and senior discounts/promotions are currently in the works.

SkyStar hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. The ride is expected to open to the public on Thursday, May 17.

Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult when riding.

