Virginia Beach schools launch Virtual Learning Days for 2018-19 school year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With snowy weather causing hectic changes to the district’s schedule this school year, Virginia Beach City Public Schools is going virtual to help them prepare for natures worst during the 2018-19 school year.

According to the school district, in advance of Virtual Learning Days, students will be provided assignments that are designed to replicate learning experiences that would happen if the students were in school. The work may be completed on the Virtual Learning Day or over a designated 10-day window of time in order to give flexibility for students and families.

“This is an exciting initiative for Virginia Beach schools,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, VBCPS superintendent. “To begin, from the state level, students are required to utilize more non-traditional learning environments in their school careers and this is one way we can help model for them ways to experience learning in and out of the classroom. Secondly, this gives our division an increased flexibility to address any scheduling needs that may arise due to inclement weather. I want to thank our Teaching and Learning department for their leadership in creating an inventive and engaging way to meet our students’ and division’s needs.”

VBCPS has already released that two days – the division’s Professional Learning Day, October 9, and a Staff Day on November 6 – to be the first virtual days for the district.

For families that may be worried about having access to a computer and the virtual program, the district is stressing that the work being assigned on these Virtual Learning Days can be done online or by pencil and paper. Teachers are also going to be given an hour of class time to go over assignments that are given on Virtual Learning Days and answer any emails or questions from students.

With the addition of the Virtual Learning Days, VBCPS will bank the equivalent of two days of instruction which can offset makeup time needed during the school year.

The Virtual Learning Days have been added to the school calendar, which is available here.