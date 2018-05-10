× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, much warmer, evening storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for the Southside, Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and NE NC. Expect areas of dense fog with visibility less than 1 mile.

Foggy start, much warmer, evening storms… Expect areas of dense fog for your morning drive. Fog should burn off by mid-morning and sunshine will break through. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will ramp up through the day with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

A cold front will move through the region this evening, bringing us a chance for showers and storms. A line of showers/storms will track from NW to SE from 6 PM to 11 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible. Clouds will clear out tonight with lows in the mid 60s and relaxing winds.

Sunshine will return for Friday but cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will fall into the upper 70s, closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Fog, Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Line of Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 10th

1955 F2 Tornado Bertie Co

1990 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

1990 F1 Tornado Wicomico Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.