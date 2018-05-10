Thursday School Delays

Thoughtful Mother’s Day ideas at AR Workshop in Newport News

Posted 6:10 am, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:36AM, May 10, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – Looking for the perfect gift for Mother’s Day — something you won’t find in a store?

AR Workshop in Newport News wants to help you out by offering classes where you can hand make the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Adult classes range from $50-$75.

You can sign up online by selecting the type of gift you would like to make.

AR Workshop provides all the supplies, tools and instructions to help you make a masterpiece.

Classes are BYOB and you can also bring a snack for while you work.

If you want to take a class with mom, pick up a gift certificate for a future class that you and mom can take together.

You can sign up for a class Wednesday through Sunday or book a private event with a group of friends.

For more information and to sign up for a workshop click here.