Thoughtful Mother’s Day ideas at AR Workshop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – Looking for the perfect gift for Mother’s Day — something you won’t find in a store?

AR Workshop in Newport News wants to help you out by offering classes where you can hand make the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Adult classes range from $50-$75.

You can sign up online by selecting the type of gift you would like to make.

Haven’t got that perfect gift for mom just yet? Check out AR Workshop in Newport News. You can make the most incredible wood signs, pillow canvas, center piece boxes and more! They also offer gift certificates for a class you and mom can do together ! https://t.co/397Mb8YQ7o pic.twitter.com/tKQ7DMw5kz — brheanna berry (@brheannaWTKR) May 10, 2018

AR Workshop provides all the supplies, tools and instructions to help you make a masterpiece.

Classes are BYOB and you can also bring a snack for while you work.

If you want to take a class with mom, pick up a gift certificate for a future class that you and mom can take together.

You can sign up for a class Wednesday through Sunday or book a private event with a group of friends.

For more information and to sign up for a workshop click here.