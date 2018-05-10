SUV flips in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that happened around noon in Newport News that left one white SUV flipped and two people in the hospital.

According to officials, that crash was in the Prince Drew Road and Warwick Boulevard area of the city, and that one man in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other injured was a juvenile that was traveling in the black sedan involved in the crash. He also was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Newport News Police Department is still investigating the crash.