ODU men’s hoops bolsters non-conference schedule with road game at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – In an effort to bolster a non-conference basketball schedule that has lacked appeal to selection committees, Old Dominion has taken a step in the right direction.

This afternoon, Syracuse announced the they will be hosting the Monarchs on December 15th at the Carrier Dome.

The two programs have met three times previously, with the most recent match-up occurring during the 1981-82 season. Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has been at the helm for all three meetings (1977, 80-81, 81-82). Syracuse leads the all-time series 2-1.

The Orange advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last season before falling to Duke.The Monarchs finished last season at 25-and-7, falling in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.

Boeheim, who ranks second in career wins among Division I mentors, is preparing for his 43rd season as Syracuse head coach.