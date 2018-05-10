NCDOT to begin herbicide spraying on Bodie Island Pond

NAGS HEADS, N.C. – Contractors of the North Carolina Department of Transportation are less than a week away from beginning its herbicide-spraying on Bodie Island Pond.

The May 16 begin date will not affect visitors to the Bodie Island Visitor Center or the Bodie Island Lighthouse, according to NCDOT officials, who also say that the operation is part of a long-term wetland mitigation plan to manage an invasive aquatic plant species at the Bodie Island Lighthouse and to offset unavoidable impacts of the Bonner Bridge Replacement Project.

Only expected to last a week, the operation will also help wetland restoration efforts, which have been identified high priority by the National Park Service. The Bodie Island Lighthouse Pond has also been identified by the State of North Carolina as a Significant Natural Area.

To learn more about the herbicide operation or the wetland mitigation plan, you can call (252) 216-6455.