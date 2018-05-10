Michael Vick vouches for fellow Hokie Tyrod Taylor

NEW YORK – It’s been nearly two decades since Michael Vick last threw a pass or ran for a first down in a Virginia Tech uniform. However, Thursday – Vick, the Newport News (Warwick High School) native proved he still knows how to gain ground for the Hokies.

Vick, as much of a threat with his legs as his arm during his 13-year playing career, changed the way the quarterback position is played. During an appearance on CBS HQ’s Reiter’s Block, host Bill Reiter asked Vick, the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, to name the best mobile quarterback in the NFL.

“You have guys who can move,” Vick said smiling. “You have guys coming in now that can move. I have to wait and see what Lamar Jackson (Ravens first round draft pick) looks like. I have to see what Baker Mayfield (Browns first round draft pick) looks like – he’s a mobile guy.”

But when it came time to give a firm answer, Vick stayed true to his alma mater and the area in which he grew up.

“I think it’s a 50/50 split between Tyrod [Taylor] and Cam Newton,” Vick said when pressed to name the best dual-threat quarterback currently in the NFL. “I can’t leave Russell [Wilson] out, as well. These guys are really really good at what they do – and they’re not Pro Bowlers for nothing.”

Like Vick, Taylor was a standout QB at Virginia Tech. Also like Vick, Tyrod was a high school standout in Hampton Roads. Taylor starred at Hampton High School before enrolling at Virginia Tech.