Man suffers life threatening injury in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for suspects after a 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in Hampton.
Police were called to the area of Webster Street and West Kelly Avenue just before 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting complaint.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain unknown and are under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.
37.024653 -76.318709