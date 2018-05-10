× Man suffers life threatening injury in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for suspects after a 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in Hampton.

Police were called to the area of Webster Street and West Kelly Avenue just before 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting complaint.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain unknown and are under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.