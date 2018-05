VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Kenny Chesney’s concert that was scheduled to take place at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Thursday night has been rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Live Nation Virginia Beach.

The concert has been moved to Thursday, June 14.

Live Nation is telling fans who have already purchased tickets to hold onto them for the rescheduled date.

