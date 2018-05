VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for an addition to the family?

Maybe a baby goat from Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach will do the trick.

For $150 bucks, one of the five baby goats can be yours, and the farm is setting up appointments for May 11 and 12. Goats will also be sold on a first come basis.

To set up an appointment, please call (757) 427-9520.

All five goats are boys and have been disbudded.

Two of the five were born on April 19 and the other three were born on May 4.