× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine to end the work week

The cold front that brought us storms this evening will continue to move off the coast tonight. A few lingering showers tonight, then partly cloudy skies. It will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but very comfortable with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with very low rain chances.

Temperatures will be heating up for the weekend. Highs on Saturday with warm to the upper 80s to near 90! Skies will be partly cloudy with low rain chances. Mother’s Day should be mainly dry, with just a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower or storm. Giving it a 20 percent chance at this point. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Temperatures will continue to trend in the 80s next week. A chance for some afternoon storms, otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. Rain and storm chances will increase Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Storms move out. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.