First Warning Forecast: Chance For Severe Weather Tonight

**The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties or areas: Surry;Gloucester;James City;Sussex;Williamsburg, VA; at 1:10 PM on MAY 10, 2018. Effective until 7:10 PM.

We are dry this afternoon with sunshine breaking through in spots allowing temperatures to really rise. We are in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon which is 10-15 degrees warmer from where we were yesterday. We will continue to warm up into the mid 80s for daytime highs but clouds and rain will start to build in this evening as a cold front approaches. The wind will pick up from the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

he cold front will move through the region this evening, bringing us a chance for showers and storms. A line of showers/storms will track from NW to SE from 6 PM to 11 PM. We are under a level two severe threat which means we could see scattered severe storms, damaging winds, hail to 1″ and a tornado is not out of the question. Our biggest threats however will be for strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Clouds will clear out tonight with lows in the mid 60s and relaxing winds.

Sunshine will return for Friday but cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will only fall into the upper 70s, closer to normal for this time of year.

This weekend we will be in the upper 80s and flirting with the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. More sunshine on Saturday with only a 10% chance of rain. Sunday we will be partly cloudy and only looking at a 20% chance of rain so most of us will stay dry.

Today: Fog, Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Line of Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 10th

1955 F2 Tornado Bertie Co

1990 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

1990 F1 Tornado Wicomico Co

