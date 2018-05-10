“Buses will be delayed” texts coming from York County school bus drivers

YORK COUNTY, Va. – School buses being late coming and going from school in York County has been a huge problem and parents say it is getting old.

Texting has been a recent form of communication bus drivers are using with parents who are waiting.

“Normally if our bus is supposed to come at 8:23 and then five minutes goes by and then ten minutes go by then we start wondering if the text is going to come from the transportation department,” says one York County mother.

Parents say the usual text they’ll receive from their child’s bus driver will have the bus route number and a specific time of how far they’re away from the stop.

But, some frustrated parents who have to go to work or plan for someone to pick up their child say that simple text can disrupt their whole day.

Some parents believe the school bus driver shortage is coming from the lack of money the drivers are getting paid.

“I don’t think they’re getting paid enough. They do a really important service and I trust them with my kids. They make sure everyone gets to school safely. So, I think that’s something the school board needs to look at is raising the rates.”

News 3 reached out to the York County School Board Office and have not heard back yet.