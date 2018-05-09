× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, fog, and drizzle again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another gloomy day… We will see low clouds, fog, and drizzle this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will be very light and mostly in the form of mist and drizzle. Clouds will start to break up this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Temperatures will jump almost 20 degrees tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal. We will see sunshine for most of Thursday but a cold front will bring in showers and storms tomorrow evening. A line of showers and storms will move through from NW to SE tomorrow from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Sunshine will return for Friday but cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will fall into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Fog, Drizzle, Mostly Cloudy, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 9th

2003 Tornadoes: East Central, Southeast, Central VA

