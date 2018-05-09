Verdict not determined in case against man accused of taking nude videos of boys in Virginia Beach church bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A judge has granted defense counsel’s request and will not determine guilt or innocence until a sentencing hearing in September.

21-year-old Dillion Jacobs was on trial Wednesday in the resort city, charged with filming teenage boys while they were using the urinal in a church bathroom. According to police the crime happened March of 2017 at the United Methodist Church on 19th St.

Jacobs was charged in August with three counts of unlawfully filming a nude minor and one count of attempting to unlawfully film a nude minor.

Two of the charges were deemed to have not enough evidence so the case moves forward with just two counts of unlawful filming.

In court, defense counsel presented a statement to the judge from Jacobs stating he did put the camera in the bathroom by standing on the urinal and removing a ceiling tile to capture the video. Defense then asked that the judge not determine guilt or innocence just yet as they wish to present psychological evidence that was not appropriate to present until sentencing.

This is a rare occurrence, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, but the judge granted the request and will not hear any more evidence on the case until September 11 at a sentencing hearing for Jacobs.

Once the judge ruled innocent or guilty, he will sentence Jacobs on the same day.

Jacobs faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty of both offenses.