The Old D’oh!-minion State: Virginia and North Carolina’s favorite ’90s sitcoms

Theme songs! Catchphrases! Very Special Episodes! With the reboot of a number of classic television shows and movies in the works, nostalgia for the 1990s is in full force.

DISH published a study Wednesday to find out which ’90s sitcom each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia can’t get enough of.

It turns out Americans love to frequent Central Perk and enjoy Ross and Rachel’s on-again, off-again relationship (regardless of whether they were really on a break or not). Thirteen states consider “Friends,” which ran from 1994-2004, their favorite throwback show.

Will Smith’s journey from the West Philadelphia neighborhood where he was born and raised to his aunt and uncle’s swanky California community is also held in high regard; “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996) came in second place with DISH identifying five states, including North Carolina, having the sitcom as their favorite. DISH theorizes that it holds special appeal in the South for its multi-dimensional portrayal of African Americans.

So what’s Virginia’s favorite ’90s sitcom? That honor goes to everyone’s favorite animated family – “The Simpsons!”

The only cartoon on the list, the longest-running American animated series and longest-running American sitcom started as a sketch on “The Tracey Ullman Show” in 1989 and is now enjoying its 29th season on air. The show’s creators have intentionally avoided disclosing exactly where Springfield is, but there is a Springfield, Virginia, so let’s all suspend disbelief and claim ownership.

In order to complete this study, DISH “scanned Ranker.com for the 20 most popular sitcoms that premiered or aired primarily in the 1990s and then compared their search interest from 2004 to the present on Google Trends.”

