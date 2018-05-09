Suspect charged in connection with Elizabeth City man’s homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department has identified the suspect in connection with a 19-year-old man’s homicide.

19-year-old Raymond Eugene Woodley has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Travon Demetrius Blount on May 3. Police found Blount suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Cedar Street and Holley Street. They said Woodley ran down a nearby alley after Blount collapsed.

Woodley is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. He is said to have black hair and be of slim build.

Police say Woodley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone is aware of Woodley’s whereabouts or has information related to this homicide is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

