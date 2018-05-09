Police arrest man accused of leading officers on chase in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have arrested a Newport News man accused of leading them on a chase through a neighborhood.

On May 8 around 5:19 p.m., police tried to pull over a gold car for failing to signal. The vehicle didn’t stop and kept driving towards 23rd Street.

Shortly after, officers saw the car in the 1100 block of 23rd Street. The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Pressley, got out of the car and ran behind a house.

An officer chased Pressley behind the house. Pressley was bent over in the back yard when he fired a shot into the ground. He did not shoot at the officer or anyone else during the incident.

The officer ordered Pressley to the ground and he was taken into custody. Police took the gun away from him and officers also found suspected cocaine on his person.

No one was injured.

Pressley was booked and charged with Shooting Firearm in Public Place, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Displaying Firearm while Selling Schedule I or II Drugs, and Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule I or II Drugs.