One Tank Trip: The end of the road

This week, Blaine and Jessica are sharing quick getaways for families in Hampton Roads that are one tank of gas away. Watch their adventures in the 6am hour of News 3 This Morning!

YORKTOWN, Va - At the end of a peaceful drive down the Colonial Parkway on Virginia's lower peninsula, lies a time capsule of America's birth. Historic Yorktown is part of the Colonial National Park, linked by the Colonial Parkway, a scenic 23 mile roadway from the York River at Yorktown to the James River at Jamestown. It connects Virginia's historic triangle: Jamestown, Williamsburg, and Yorktown.

Here are some highlights from Blaine's trip your family might enjoy:

Getting there: Forget taking the main roads into town, Virginia's Colonial Parkway is the best way to arrive in Yorktown. The winding roadway, made of rounded river gravel, and the sweeping views of nature help your family get into the right mindset to travel back in time to our colonial past.

Your tour guide: Whether you want to visit the Yorktown Victory Monument, the battlefield or Green Spring, a colonial-era plantation, make the Visitor Center your first stop. Friendly guides will help create a tailor-made plan for your family to enjoy the day. Plan your visit online, or just show up and play it by ear!

Looking for fun on the beach? A trip on the York River? Shops and restaurants? Riverwalk Landing has it all!

