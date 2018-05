VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested John Pope for possession of stolen goods/property, larceny of a dog and communicating threats.

Pope was found in Virginia Beach and taken to Northampton County, where his bond was set at $8,500.

The arrest is the result of an investigation that started on December 2, when a citizen reported that their dogs were stolen.

Pope was also served an outstanding order out of Guilford County for failure to appear.