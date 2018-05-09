No fishing license required during Virginia’s “Free Fishing Days” in June

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced three free fishing days for 2018.

No fishing license of any kind will be needed for rod and reel fishing in freshwater or saltwater on June 1, 2 and 3.

Local pier and boat admission fees will still apply.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect. To find fishing regulations, click here. Printed regulations are also available at most major outdoor retailers throughout the state that sell hunting and fishing licenses.

Not sure where to go fishing? Check out this list from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.