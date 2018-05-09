Man arrested after stealing Hampton woman’s bike, resisting arrest

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a grand larceny investigation that took place earlier this week.

38-year-old Richard Frederick Adams of Bristol, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of Grand Larceny and one count of Resisting Arrest.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call pertaining to a grand larceny that had just happened in the first block of Stapleford Way. The victim, a 31-year-old Hampton woman, said the suspect stole her bicycle and rode the stolen bike away from the area.

A police officer who was in the area saw someone who matched the description of the suspect and made contact with him. When trying to take Adams into custody, Adams resisted the officer and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the officer lost contact with Adams, who fled into a driveway in the 100 block of Fox Hill Road.

The officer suffered a minor injury while trying to regain control of Adams. The injury allowed Adams to evade the officer by running into a nearby backyard.

A citizen saw Adams coming from under a nearby home and called Hampton Police, advising them on Adams’ location. Officers responded to the area and were able to apprehend Adams.