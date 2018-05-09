× First Warning Forecast: Some dense fog to start, afternoon storms possible

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect for coastal waters until 8 am Thursday**

Clouds are finally starting to thin out this evening. Expect skies to be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Watch out for some patchy fog.

A big jump in temperatures on Thursday. Expect highs in the mid-80s, under partly cloudy skies. We do have the chance to see some storms in the afternoon due to a weak cold front that will move across the area. Giving it a 30 percent chance at this point. We aren’t expecting any of these storms to be severe.

We’ll see a 10-degree temperature drop going into the day on Friday. We’ll start the day off mild in the mid-60s under overcast skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s with clearing skies as the day progresses.

A warm Mother’s Day weekend on tap. Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Rain chance will remain low.

We could be flirting with the 90s on Mother’s Day. Many of us will top out in the upper 80s, but many communities could see the 90 degree mark. A slight 20 percent chance for a shower or storm. Many areas will remain dry though, under partly cloudy skies.

Cooler to start the work week, with highs in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Better rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog, especially along the coast. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. Much warmer. Evening storms possible (30%) Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: Storms possible (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

