Check out the Virginia Zoo’s new kids (and calf) on the block

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo’s newest herd’s got the right stuff.

On Wednesday, the Zoo announced the birth of a yellow-backed duiker calf and the arrival of this season’s herd of 20 goats.

The 12-pound male duiker named Hashtag (“Tag” for short) was born to mother Dot and father Dash on exhibit Saturday morning. Dot has been nursing, cleaning and caring for the calf since then.

Twenty Nigerian dwarf goats – nine returning adults and 11 new kids (two sets of triplets, one set of twins and three individuals) – are getting settled into their yard in the Zoo while on loan from Country Charm Farm in Halifax, Virginia. The farm loans goats to the Zoo every summer.

The goat yard will open to allow visitors to brush and interact with the goats after a brief quarantine period. The Zoo has taken Dot and Hashtag off exhibit to allow them time to bond, but they will gradually be reintroduced to the exhibit soon. In the meantime, Tag’s sister Asterisk is on exhibit in the Africa-Okavango Delta.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

