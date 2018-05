Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The East Coast Music Conference (ECMC) is coming to the NEON District of Norfolk May 19-12 along with performers and workshops to spotlight local, regional and national artists.

To get us ready, featured artist Ashanti Bragg performs "Pay Em No Mind" live in the studio with Big Torrin on keyboard.

For more info, visit www.EastCoastMusicConference.com.