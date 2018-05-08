Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing, endangered 89-year-old man

FAIRFAX CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department are searching for a missing elderly man.

They say 89-year-old John Hunt was last seen at his home in Winter Court, Centerville, Virginia, at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in danger because he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Hunt is described as a white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is approximately 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple crew neck sweater with a navy blue short sleeve shirt.

Authorities say Hunt is driving a 2006 silver Lexus with a Virginia license plate of 7164WL and that he might be headed toward New Jersey.

Hunt’s disappearance is said to pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone who has information about Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.

