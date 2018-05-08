Virginia Aquarium offering two hour ‘Craft Brews Cruise’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mark your calendars, beer lovers!

The Virginia Aquarium is pairing up with local breweries for a two hour “Craft Brews Cruise” on the Atlantic Explorer.

The first cruise will be on Friday, May 18. Departure will be at 7 p.m., and guests are asked to come 30 minutes before scheduled departure time.

Participants will be treated to craft brews from local breweries as part of the Aquarium’s Sensible Seafood Program partnership.

Tickets for the event are $33 for Aquarium members and $35 for non-members. Purchase tickets here.

The event is 21 and over. Valid ID is required at check in.

For more information, please call the Virginia Aquarium Guest Services Office at (757)-385-FISH (3474).