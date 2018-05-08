Twelve-year-old charged with making bomb threats to Accomack County schools

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A 12-year-old is facing 14 counts of threat to bomb or burn a building after making bomb threats towards schools, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 7, the sheriff’s office received reports of bomb threats at Nandua Middle School and Accawkmacke Elementary School. On May 8, Nandua Middle School received another threat.

An investigation led to the arrest of the 12-year-old. The suspect was taken to the Norfolk Detention Center and held without bond.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was helped by Virginia Sate Police, Exmore Police Department, Olney Police Department, Onancock Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Shore Drug Task Force and the FBI.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.