Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and a few showers
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Another gloomy and cool day… Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning, 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the low 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with scattered showers, mainly along the coast.
Clouds and scattered showers will continue for tonight. Lows will return to the mid 50s overnight.
We will begin a slow clearing process for midweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will just see clouds. Highs reach the mid 60s.
We will warm into the low 80s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More sunshine will move in for Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs will return to the 80s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
May 8th
1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co
2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co
