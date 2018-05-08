× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another gloomy and cool day… Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning, 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the low 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with scattered showers, mainly along the coast.

Clouds and scattered showers will continue for tonight. Lows will return to the mid 50s overnight.

We will begin a slow clearing process for midweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will just see clouds. Highs reach the mid 60s.

We will warm into the low 80s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More sunshine will move in for Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs will return to the 80s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 8th

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.