CHESAPEAKE Va,- Tuesday is an important day for over 200 local non-profits.

Tuesday is Give Local 757, a 24-hour campaign where you can make a small donation to a non-profit of your choice to help with their mission.

The goal is to raise a million dollars for the Hampton Roads community, and all you have to do is pick a local group and make a donation as small as $10 dollar online.

You have until midnight give where you live. The campaign started at midnight and will end at midnight tonight.

All the money raised directly goes towards a local cause of your choosing.

Champions for children prevent child abuse Hampton Roads is one local group you can give to.

The organization works to educate the community and take preventative steps to help children suffering from abuse.

“What we will do with our money is really one educate adults on preventing child abuse and we take out programs in order to do this and educate the community and we work with legislators and legislative advocacy and work towards making law that will protect children," Melynda Ciccotti said

