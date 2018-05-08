Newport News carjacking suspects lead Hampton Police on chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for four suspects that carjacked a woman Monday night.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m, dispatchers received a call about the carjacking in the 1000 block of Blackwater Way.

Officers spoke with a 36-year-old Newport News woman who says four unknown black males approached her and demanded keys to her black Kia Rio.

The victim stated that one of the subjects brandished a firearm. The suspects took the keys and fled in her vehicle.

Police say a short time later, Hampton Police spotted the stolen vehicle in their city and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and police started a pursuit.

Officers later terminated the pursuit because speed became unsafe.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.