Man injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened May 7 in the area of Magruder Blvd. and Floyd Thompson Blvd.

Dispatchers received a shots fired complaint around 7:21 p.m. As officers were on their way to the scene, they complaint was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers responded to the 3000 bock of Coliseum Drive, where the found a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was a passenger in a green car when the suspects pulled up alongside the vehicle in a white car at the red light at the intersection of Magruder Blvd. and Floyd Thompson Blvd.

People riding in both cars pulled out guns and began firing at one another. Both cars made a right hand turn from Floyd Thompson Blvd. onto Magruder Blvd. and continued shooting at one another.

The green car was able to get away from the white car and drove to Sentara Careplex, located in the 3000 block of Coliseum Drive, for treatment of the victim’s injuries.

Police say victim and suspects know each other. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.