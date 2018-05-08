Man attacked and robbed on William and Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William and Mary Campus Police are increasing patrols after an individual was robbed near Kaplan Hall early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers were called around 1:15 a.m. to Kaplan Hall.

The victim stated that two unknown males attacked him, took his wallet and ran in an unknown direction.

Officials say both male suspects are about 6 feet tall and had dark hair. They were wearing blue jeans with a green and black long sleeve shirt.

William and Mary Police say to use caution and report any suspicious activity to police at 757-221-4596.