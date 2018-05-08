Man arrested for 2007 sexual assault of child in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a child he was babysitting in 2007.

Darrell White was arrested in Maine on four counts of aggravated sexual battery on a victim under 13, six counts of forcible sodomy with a victim under age 13 and object sexual penetration with a victim under the age of 13.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Southampton County in 2007. The victim told police the man made the victim perform various sexual acts while he babysat the victim.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crimes, as well as the Suffolk Police Department where other similar crimes allegedly happened.

White is detained in Southampton County Jail with no bond. He has been arraigned on all charges and his next court date is in Southampton County on June 5.