Food Lion to spend $168 million remodeling more than 100 stores in Hampton Roads, surrounding area

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion will remodel 105 stores in the greater Norfolk market this year, the company announced last week.

$168 million will be used to remodel stores, lower prices, expand product assortment, hire nearly 5,000 new employees and promote current employees. The investment will also benefit the chain’s community partnerships through Food Lion’s hunger-relief initiative Food Lion Feeds.

“Food Lion has been nourishing our neighbors in the greater Norfolk market for nearly 40 years, and we are excited to bring our newest shopping experience to this community,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’re proud of our history in Hampton Roads and many of the surrounding communities, and we look forward to reintroducing our customers to their renovated stores later this summer.”

Every store will stay open during normal operating hours during the remodeling process. The new stores will be designed for easier navigation and shopping and will feature new registers and “enhanced customer service” thanks to new customer-centric training.

Twelve of the 105 stores – including three in Newport News and two in Virginia Beach – will feature walk-in garden coolers designed to keep produce fresher longer. Click here to see a complete list of these stores.

Six stores will also include expanded deli department that will offer handmade artisan pizza, a wing bar, premium coffee, a soda station and more. Click here to see a complete list of these stores.

Click here for the full list of area stores to be remodeled.