First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and a long list of road work for Tuesday

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times. Full tunnel closure I-664 north lasting no longer than an hour May 6, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and use I-64/Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26 th Street:

Street: May 9-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 12 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

May 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures I-664 south between 35 th Street/Warwick Boulevard (Exit 5) and MMMBT:

Street/Warwick Boulevard (Exit 5) and MMMBT: May 11 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

May 12 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Full ramp closure Terminal Avenue to I-664 south closed May 11-12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Signed detours will be in place. Other Roads: Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge: April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drivers should expect three scheduled stoppages lasting no longer than five minutes each in both directions as follows. After each stoppage, crews will allow northbound and southbound traffic to clear.

Full bridge closure April 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: Full bridge closure April 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements: Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on May 7-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive: Left turn/through lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 west on May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median demolition.

Left turn lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on May 7-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for storm drain work.

Right lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on May 9-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for grading work. U.S. 301, Greensville County: Single-lane closure on U.S. 301 south from Otterdam Rd. to Sussex Dr. starting May 7 at 7 a.m. until May 11 at 7 p.m. I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closure on I-95 north ramp to US-301 May 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures May 6-12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Military Highway between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive. Detours will be in place for traffic before the intersection with Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the weekends of May 4-7 and May 18-21, weather permitting. View the press release for the detour map and more details. Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.